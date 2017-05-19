Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture With One Another On IG

Looks like everything is all good in the “6”.
Look like the beef between rapper/singer Tory Lanez & Drake is officially over. Both Toronto artists took to their Instagram pages to share a picture of the two hanging out together. Wonder if we’ll be getting any new music from the two. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
