Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture With One Another On IG

djkayotik979
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Looks like everything is all good in the “6”.

Look like the beef between rapper/singer Tory Lanez & Drake is officially over. Both Toronto artists took to their Instagram pages to share a picture of the two hanging out together. Wonder if we’ll be getting any new music from the two.  Guess we’ll have to wait and see.  

