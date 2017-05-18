1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Accident In Times Square

“Based on information we have at this moment, there is no indication that this was an act of terrorism,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters. “We all feel deeply right now for those who were injured and for their families.”

According to officials, around noon, Rojas was traveling south on seventh avenue in Manhattan when he suddenly made a U-turn, mounted a curb on the one-way street and plowed through pedestrians.

Annie Donahey, a witness to the horrifying scene, described her shock and fear as he ripped through the crowd.

“It was going at a fast rate of speed and to me it looked like it was trying to hit as many people as possible,” she said. “People were trying to jump out of the way.”

Rojas has not been formally charged as of this afternoon.

SOURCE: New York Times

