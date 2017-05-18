News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Accident In Times Square

Richard Rojas, 26, is in custody after driving his car through a crowd of pedestrians in the heart of Manhattan.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Car Crashes Into Pedestrians In Times Square

Source: Brazil Photo Press/CON / Getty

One person is dead and 22 are injured after a driver plowed through a Times Square crowd earlier today, the New York Times reports.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Richard Rojas, who has a history of drunken driving arrests, was taken into custody by authorities after being tackled by a traffic guard as he fled from the scene.

The tragedy caused widespread panic, with the accident echoing terror incidents involving trucks and pedestrians that have occurred in both Berlin and Stockholm.

“Based on information we have at this moment, there is no indication that this was an act of terrorism,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters. “We all feel deeply right now for those who were injured and for their families.”

According to officials, around noon, Rojas was traveling south on seventh avenue in Manhattan when he suddenly made a U-turn, mounted a curb on the one-way street and plowed through pedestrians.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Annie Donahey, a witness to the horrifying scene, described her shock and fear as he ripped through the crowd.

“It was going at a fast rate of speed and to me it looked like it was trying to hit as many people as possible,” she said. “People were trying to jump out of the way.”

Rojas has not been formally charged as of this afternoon.

SOURCE: New York Times 

ALSO TRENDING

#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We’re Cracking TF Up

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

58 photos Launch gallery

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

Continue reading 1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

 

Times Square

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 2 hours ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 2 hours ago
05.19.17
Photo of Tupac Shakur
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 17 hours ago
05.19.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
I Lost 10 Pounds By Going To Broccoli…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Was…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Lights Up Miami Carpet For The…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Six Flags Over Texas New Ride: The Joker
Behind The Scenes: The Joker Making Its Way…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Rosario Dawson Finds Her Cousin Dead In Her…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out About Supporting Donald Trump…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Khalid
Khalid Announces ‘American Teen Tour’ Coming to DFW
 3 days ago
05.16.17
photos