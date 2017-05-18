‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic and DFW Sneak Peek

It’s been years in the making but finally after years of planning, producing, editing and tweaking, LT Hutton’s Tupac biopic is now ready for the world to see, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. It just so happens the final version of the film will be released in theaters on Friday June 16 which is also Tupac’s birthday. “Why not have a celebration, bringing him back on his birthday to celebrate the legacy of this great iconic figure,” says Hutton.

LT Hutton is an American record producer, entrepreneur and currently owns his own movie company Program Pictures. He started with Death Row Records and has collaborated with many throughout his career including Lloyd, Snoop Dogg, Mariah carey and more.

I had the chance to talk with him in depth about the highly anticipated release of his film “All Eyez on Me” beginning with when Pac was still a fetus in dear mama’s belly!

Press play for this exclusive look into the mindset of one of the world’s most legendary icons and visit the cine-transformer posted up in downtown Dallas at Victory Park for a sneak peak before it hit’s theaters on June 16!

Join 97.9 The Beat TODAY, 5/18 at 6pm at AT&T Plaza at Victory Park and experience never-before-seen footage of the highly anticipated biopic, ALL EYEZ ON ME, based on hip hop icon Tupac Shakur. ALL EYEZ ON ME is part of a 91 seat full projection mobile cinema tour where guests can view the exclusive footage in a state of the art movie theatre on wheels and receive free merchandise and discounted ticket coupons (courtesy of Atom Tickets). A post shared by 97.9 The Beat DFW (@979thebeat) on May 18, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

