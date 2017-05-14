News & Gossip
SMH: A Family Was Kicked Off A Flight Over A Birthday Cake

97.9 The Beat Staff
First U.S. Commercial Airline Flight To Cuba Departs From Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

A New Jersey woman says her family is traumatized after JetBlue allegedly kicked her family off a Las Vegas-bound flight over a birthday cake. Minta and Cameron Burke, and their two children, were aboard a JetBlue flight earlier this week when flight attendants started giving them a hard time over a birthday cake the family brought along as a carry-on item.

According to Cameron Burke, who recorded part of the incident on his phone, he was asked to remove his wife’s birthday cake from an overhead storage bin. “She then asked me to move it to underneath the seat in front of me, I did,” Burke told New York Daily News. Things escalated when a second flight attendant allegedly berated the first flight attendant.

Burke said he approached both flight attendants to try and resolve the issue. That’s when he was accused of being non-compliant and airport security was called. In Burke’s footage, you can see the family calmly dealing with the authorities, with the officers saying “no one’s in any trouble.”

JetBlue, however, is telling a completely different version of the story. “[The customer] refused multiple requests from the crew to remove the items… became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember’s fitness to fly.”

One fact both parties agreed on is that the plane was evacuated, while the Burke’s were fully refunded for their flight at the terminal. While no one involved in the incident was injured, the airline might have a public relations issue on their hands as did United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta recently.

SOURCE: New York Daily News. | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

