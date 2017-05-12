 Watch the Trailer for ‘Power’ Season 4

Some of you may have seen the 30-second teaser about the new season when it was released back in April. Well the first official trailer is here, and by the looks of it has more drama than ever!

“Ghost’s darkest hour has arrived. He’s no longer ahead of the game,” reads the description for the video on YouTube. Is Tommy taking over? Will Angie ever believe him? And what’s Kanan got up his sleeve? It will all be revealed in the next season of Starz’ ‘Power’ which is set to return on June 25!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: