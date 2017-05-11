Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Hip Hop Mogul Irv Gotti made an announcement that he is planning on bringing back Murder Inc. Records.
Wonder if Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Lloyd will be involved in the relaunch. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Check out the announcement (below).
