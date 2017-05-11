DJ Kayotik
Irv Gotti Says He’s Relaunching Murder Inc. Records

'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hip Hop Mogul Irv Gotti made an announcement that he is planning on bringing back Murder Inc. Records.

Wonder if Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Lloyd will be involved in the relaunch.  We’ll just have to wait and see.

Check out the announcement (below).

 
 
photos