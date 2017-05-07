Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

Mimi Faust Files Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

The "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" reality star doesn't want her co-star to be within 200 feet of her daughter Eva.

Mimi Faust isn’t playing around with Joseline Hernandez—she has recently filed a restraining order against the Puerto Rican Princess.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitutionon Tuesday, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star filed a temporary restraining order in Fulton County Superior Court against Hernandez on behalf of her seven-year-old daughter Eva (her child with her ex Stevie J). During the April 24 episode of the show, Faust threatened Stevie J. that if he and Hernandez were to reconcile over their new baby—which they have done—she would go to court to keep Hernandez away their own child.

Apparently Faust has kept her promise.

“I’m not angry. I’m not jealous,” Faust told the AJC. “People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

ATL Premiere Of WE Tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The court papers, which require for Hernandez to stay 200 feet away, also state that Hernandez has falsely accused Stevie J. of molesting Eva, threatened to physically hurt Faust and has even attacked Faust numerous times in the past. Hernandez’s past “erratic and irresponsible behavior and alleged illegal drug use were also mentioned in the filings.

“I don’t want my daughter around anyone of that nature,” she said.

She also stressed that she has asked Stevie J. multiple times to keep Hernandez away from their daughter, but he refuses to do so.

“If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

Faust also told AJC that wants people to know that she has no issue with baby Bonnie Bella and hopes that her and Eva can have a relationship as sisters, but Hernandez cannot be in the picture.

SOURCE: The Atlanta Journal Constitution

photos