Hundreds Mourn The Loss Of Jordan Edwards At Texas Funeral

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hundreds Mourn The Loss Of Jordan Edwards At Texas Funeral

Edwards, 15, was described as someone who had a “humble and loving spirit."

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-POLICE-CHILDREN

Source: JORDAN GONZALEZ / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Scores of people gathered at the Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in Texas on Saturday to pay their final respects to Jordan Edwards—a 15-year-old Black student-athlete who was fatally shot by a White police officer on April 29, reports the Dallas News.

From the Dallas News:

About 800 people packed the church Saturday for a moving, spiritual celebration of a 15-year-old recalled as an ardent athlete and committed student, “with a humble and loving spirit.”

The 2 1/2-hour, open-casket service was punctuated by rousing interludes from a swaying gospel choir that prompted clapping and raised hands among the rows packed with bow-tied children, teens in football jerseys and women in Sunday hats.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to the outlet, amongst those who were in attendance for Edwards’ funeral included Mesquite High Principal Kevin Samples and other educators from his school, Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Marshall, and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

SOURCE: Dallas News

SEE ALSO:

Balch Springs, Texas Police Officer Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy

Murder Charge For Fired Texas Cop Who Killed 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

70 photos Launch gallery

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

Continue reading Hundreds Mourn The Loss Of Jordan Edwards At Texas Funeral

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Recap Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

balch springs , jordan edwards , police shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 4 Recap: Shady Phaedra Gets…
 14 hours ago
05.08.17
All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV…
 14 hours ago
05.07.17
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 2 days ago
05.06.17
JMBLYA 2017 Dallas
JMBLYA 2017 In Dallas Was Epic
 2 days ago
05.06.17
Lea Michele Cries About Not Getting A Role…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Andrew ‘Delivert’ Caldwell Claims Kordell Stewart Put A…
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Passengers evacuated after MARTA Train Catches On Fire [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Future Drops Video For “Mask Off”
 3 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 3 days ago
05.05.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum
 3 days ago
05.05.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of…
 4 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 4 days ago
05.04.17
photos