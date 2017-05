[Listen] Ty Money “Cinco De Money 3”

Rapperhas made quite a name for himself the last couple of years. I caught wind of the rapper after his song “” from his 2014hit the internet. Once of the best from Chicago you may never heard of, Ty has been making waves with his “Cinco De Money” series and on the Mexican holiday, drops the long await third installment of the series.

Cinco 3 features production from Rio Mac, ID, Chase Davis and St. Louis’ own ChaseTheMoney. Ty also grabs the first feature from famed Chicago rapper Bump J who was recently released from Prison in April.

Give Ty Money a listen and you will not be disappointed.