Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Can we say…“Sit Down, Be Humble”  
It took less than 3 weeks for “DAMN.” to sell 1 million units.
Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio album DAMN. has been certified platinum.

The album sold 603,000 units in its first week, the highest first week total of any 2017 album to date, and sold 238,000 in its second week. It is projected to sell 170,000 in its third week.

Kendrick earned his first ever number one single with “HUMBLE.” and another top 5 song with “DNA.” Every song on the album charted in the Hot 100.

 

 
