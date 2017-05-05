Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” Certified Platinum

Can we say…“Sit Down, Be Humble”
It took less than 3 weeks for “DAMN.” to sell 1 million units.
The album sold 603,000 units in its first week, the highest first week total of any 2017 album to date, and sold 238,000 in its second week. It is projected to sell 170,000 in its third week.
Kendrick earned his first ever number one single with “HUMBLE.” and another top 5 song with “DNA.” Every song on the album charted in the Hot 100.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours