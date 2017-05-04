Entertainment News
Future Performs "Mask Off" On Jimmy Kimmel Live

djkayotik979
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Watch Future perform his smash hit “Mask Off” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Check out his live performance (below), and look for the official video for “Mask Off” to be dropping very soon.

 

