Future Performs “Mask Off” On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Watch Future perform his smash hit “Mask Off” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Check out his live performance (below), and look for the official video for “Mask Off” to be dropping very soon.
Future “Purple Reign” Tour Hits Atlanta [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Future “Purple Reign” Tour Hits Atlanta [PHOTOS]
1. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 1 of 10
2. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 2 of 10
3. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 3 of 10
4. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 4 of 10
5. 14573591732863Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 5 of 10
6. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]6 of 10
7. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 7 of 10
8. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 8 of 10
9. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 9 of 10
10. Future “Purple Reign” Tour [PHOTOS]Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours