Why Ja Rule Is Banned From The Bahamas [EXCLUSIVE]

Ja Rule is in a lot of hot water, along with the other founders of the Fyre Festival, for leaving a bunch of ticket-holding travelers stranded in an abandoned lot that was supposed to be the grounds of a luxury music festival. But Ja isn’t only the focus of social media’s roasting- there are legal repercussions as well.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos