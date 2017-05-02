Why Ja Rule Is Banned From The Bahamas [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ja Rule is in a lot of hot water, along with the other founders of the Fyre Festival, for leaving a bunch of ticket-holding travelers stranded in an abandoned lot that was supposed to be the grounds of a luxury music festival. But Ja isn’t only the focus of social media’s roasting- there are legal repercussions as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Ashanti Discusses The Demise Of Murder Inc. & Working With Ja Rule Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Ja Rule Is Getting Roasted By 50 Cent & Others [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is This How Ja Rule Got Buff Behind Bars? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]