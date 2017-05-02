Entertainment News
Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, & More To Perform At 2017 Billboard Music Awards

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

This year’s Billboard Awards is going to be a star-studded evening.

You might want to set your DVRs now for May 21st, because this year’s Billboard Music Awards looks to be lit. Yesterday they revealed Drake, Nicki Minaj, John Legend and many more will hit the stage.  

Going down live at 8 EST on ABC, check out the official announcement in the tweet (below).

What record do you hope Drake performs?

 
