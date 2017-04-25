Bill O’Reilly Speaks Out About Getting Fired From FOX [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Bill O’Reilly speaks out about getting fired from his job. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs
18 photos Launch gallery
Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs
1. Stacey DashSource:YouTue Screenshot 1 of 18
2. Greg AnthonySource:AP 2 of 18
3. Yung BergSource:Yung Berg's Twitter 3 of 18
4. Michael SamSource:AP 4 of 18
5. Columbus ShortSource:Twitter 5 of 18
6. Lisa Bonet6 of 18
7. Isaiah Washington7 of 18
8. Star Jones8 of 18
9. Terrence Howard9 of 18
10. Holly Robinson-Peete10 of 18
11. Lamar Odom11 of 18
12. Paula Abdul12 of 18
13. Damon Wayans13 of 18
14. Mackenzie Phillips14 of 18
15. Farrah Franklin15 of 18
16. Damon Dash16 of 18
17. Antoine Fuqua17 of 18
18. Florence Ballard18 of 18
comments – Add Yours