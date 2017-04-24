In Weezy News: Lil Wayne Talks Dez Bryant Race Comments On ESPN and Shuts Down Idaho Concert  

Lil Tunechi was recently featured on ESPN’s ‘Undisputed’ where he weighed in on the controversial race comments made by Dez Bryant. He also sat down for a one-on-one conversation with friend and host Skip Bayless where he briefly talked about being with Roc Nation, Aaron Hernandez’ alleged suicide and his current situation with Birdman.

He also made the news circuit after shutting down a show in Idaho mid-performance last night. The abrupt halt was due to a fan in the audience throwing a drink onstage during the performance of his hit “A Milli,” barely missing Wayne. He told the dj to stop the music and brought out his “goon squad” to show any situation can be handled with ease. Then announced the show’s over and walked off stage.

That’s one way to put out the fire of a lit show. SMH

Lil Wayne never coming back to Idaho! A post shared by Ryan Conner (@conner3531) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

