Rihanna’s Instagram Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Sparks Major Backlash

Do you think she shaded the Queen?

97.9 The Beat Staff
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

We’ve always loved Rihanna‘s “no chill” attitude, but her recent Instagram posts have people angry with the bad gal.

In the spirit of fashion, Coachella and Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday, Rihanna decided to pay homage to all three in her unique way. The singer took to Instagram to share photos of the Queen’s head photo-shopped onto pictures of Rih’s most memorable high-fashion looks.

On Saturday, she posted the first image of her impromptu social media style series with the caption, “Be Humble,” followed by the Mariah Carey inspired lyric, “y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion.”  Some of Rihanna’s followers were not here for the monarch’s head being superimposed onto the singer’s body. People slammed her with comments like, “This is SO disrespectful! Do not ask for respect when don’t give any,” and “I’m not English or a Brit, but I find these series of photos disturbing. It’s like doing it with photos of my grandmother. These lack taste whatsoever.”

be humble.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rih finally got the hint, but instead of pulling the old post and delete, she changed one of the captions from “cause u f*** like a grandma f***, u just an amateur. #gucci” to ““UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy about this post so I had to edit”. The singer most likely is just having fun and didn’t mean to shade Queen Elizabeth.

Back in December, Rih joined forces with the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, to urge HIV testing during World AIDS Day in Barbados.

