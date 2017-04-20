News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker

Secret Service agents caught a Brooklyn man stalking Malia at work, but will any charges be filed?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Source: Pool / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Authorities have detained a Brooklyn man who repeatedly followed and harassed Malia Obama.

Now that her family is out of the White House, Malia is using her free time to explore her interest in film by interning for producer Harvey Weinstein. Lately, however, her days in the office had been disrupted by an overzealous admirer.

According to the New York Daily News, Secret Service agents assigned to protect Malia have captured a 30-year-old man named Jair Nilton Cardoso after he supposedly followed her to work.

On April 10, The alleged stalker snuck up to the fourth floor of a building in Tribeca, where Malia was working. Sources claim that he then held up a sign and began hollering, asking Malia to marry him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Agents recognized Jair from his numerous attempts to get into the White House while Malia was living there. He was immediately asked to leave the office and stop hounding Malia.

He obviously ignored those demands because on April 12 (just two days later), Jair tailed Malia out of another building in the west Village, where she is also interning.

Secret Service agents interviewed Jair at his home in Brooklyn the next day and determined that he has psychiatric issues. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Agents reported him to police on Monday.

Although Jair does not have any criminal record in New York City, authorities are trying to decide whether they will file stalking and harassment charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic of Michelle Obama

The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural

Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship

The Internet Reacts To Video Of Malia Obama Smoking Weed

8 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Reacts To Video Of Malia Obama Smoking Weed

Continue reading Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker

The Internet Reacts To Video Of Malia Obama Smoking Weed

Malia Obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘ELLEN’
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Russ
RUSS ANNOUNCES HIS DEBUT PROJECT “THERE’S REALLY A WOLF”
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Kiyomi Leslie Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 20 hours ago
04.19.17
b.o.b. with Jesse salazar
B.o.B Bringing ‘Elements’ Tour Through DFW
 21 hours ago
04.19.17
Lena Dunham’s Brown Baby On The ‘Girls’ Finale…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Congrats! Serena Williams Is Pregnant
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean’s “I Decided” Album & “Moves” Single…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Beyoncé’s Team Claps Back At Messy Mya’s $20…
 2 days ago
04.19.17
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
The Hypersexual Gay Men On Empire Are Problematic AF
 2 days ago
04.18.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 3 days ago
04.17.17
photos