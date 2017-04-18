Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety Around Ed Hartwell

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety Around Ed Hartwell

Sigh. It doesn't seem like things between these two will calm down any time soon.

Danielle Jennings
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


The feud between former spouses Ed Hartwell and Keshia Knight-Pulliam continues to sizzle on with no signs of slowing down. In the latest batch of drama, Keshia now says she is heavily concerned about her daughter’s safety when left alone with Ed.

 

According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, Keshia has accused Ed of abusing prescription medication, which has caused erratic and at times scary behavior.

From The Jasmine Brand:

The actress says he takes OxyContin/oxycodone (a narcotic), anti-depressants and a plethora of other drugs, which causes him to be drowsy and not alert.

She points out the drugs are to treat his alleged physical, mental and emotional problems that resulted from injuries he sustained while in the NFL. Keshia says she fears for their newborn being around Ed,  claiming she witnessed him burst into a violent rage before the divorce was filed.

The drama doesn’t stop there because Keshia wants Ed’s new live-in girlfriend to be evaluated to ensure that her mental and physical state is healthy enough to raise a baby since she does not know the woman personally. She also wants a court official to investigate the home before her daughter visits.

Whew! Stay tuned because it’s practically guaranteed at this point that these two will make headlines again shortly…hopefully on a more positive note.

