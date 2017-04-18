Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With Wale On Twitter

...and fails.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Tomi Lahren

Source: Tomi Lahren / Tomi Lahren / The Blaze


Sadly, conservative media personality Tomi Lahren tried to go at it again with rapper Wale, despite a previous Twitter dragging from him three months ago.

Lahren quoted the rapper when talking about her recent debacle with TheBlaze and it’s founder Glenn Beck. Lahren sued TheBlaze earlier this month for wrongful termination and now Beck is filing a countersuit against Lahren, claiming that her recent suspension from the network had nothing to do with her pro-choice beliefs. The countersuit supposedly says that Lahren’s employment agreement “remains in full force and effect,” but her cut-off from her show was due to “divisive” employment conduct.

Lahren decided to vent about her struggles on Twitter by quoting the song “Smile” by rapper Wale.

This was clearly a jab at Wale who she beefed with back in January for misusing her name in the song. In “Smile,” Wale raps:

The alt-rights hate us

Some back baby mommas hate us

We only learn half of the drama, other side crazy

On behalf of Charlamagne, I’m sure he ain’t trading sides

Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her

Train her, she miseducated anyway

Prolly hate the color of my face

Lahren peeped the lyrics and responded on Twitter.

Then, Wale clapped back by once again calling Lahren outside her name.

Lahren attempted to stay in the beef with a lackluster jab at Wale’s name.

Twitter preceded to drag her.

Now, three months later, it seems Lahren still wants to go at it with the DMV rapper by referencing the “Smile” song once again. Wale isn’t taking the bait though.

Just take the L Tammy.

Tomi Lahren , Wale

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With Wale On Twitter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tomi Lahren Once Again Tries To Beef With…
 7 hours ago
04.18.17
The Hypersexual Gay Men On Empire Are Problematic AF
 8 hours ago
04.18.17
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. To Surpass 200 Million First…
 12 hours ago
04.18.17
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
Post Malone Had $8,000 Worth Of Popeyes Delivered…
 13 hours ago
04.18.17
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated
 1 day ago
04.17.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Documents Reveal Police Found Bags Of Pills At…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Janet Jackson’s Ex Writes An Emotional Message To…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 2 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
photos