Here’s The Real Reason La La & Carmelo Split [Allegedly]

11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

The entertainment world is shocked at the announcement that NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony & wife La La Anthony have split up. Many are wondering why would a couple such as the Anthony’s separate. Well, I did some digging and here’s what I came up with.

Phil Jackson: [Blows weed smoke] You know Melo out here smashing groupies raw… Off tinder too. See look.

La La: [Shocked]


Phil: [Looks Over]


La La: [In Shock]


[Melo comes home]

La La: I talked to Phil.. He told me about yo Tinder Page…


Melo:

[La La snapping]

Melo:


Melo: Ask Kevin I’m not on Bullsh*t:

Kevin Hart:


Now La La Like:


And Melo Be Like:


So Melo calls the homie to figure things out:


Now They Like:


But La La in Vegas like:


Now Melo On the way to Vegas cause the season over like:


Melo walk in the hotel and see this mog:


Now he mad at his mans like:


Turns out it was a set up:


So Now Melo wanna talk it out with La La:


But Melo Tinder girl come through their crib like:


La La: Melo I’m out:


Now Melo :


And Phil Like:


The End. [Disclaimer, we just playing.. We hope they get back together. They are #RelationshipGoals]

