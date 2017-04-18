News & Gossip
Summer-Ready Slay: Serena Williams Posted A Bikini Pic ‘Just Because’

Serena previewed summer in a sunny bikini pic and served body goals. Can you really call it a summer body if this is her year-round physique?

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Serena Williams has never been shy about her figure, and she recently reminded us all why.

The Gold Medal Olympic Tennis champ decided to slip into a sunny two-piece and strike a pose. She was feeling her look so much she just had to share! Serena brought all types of sunshine to the pic, serving cheekbones and slay in equal portions for this post.

It’s not clear whether this was part of her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spread, or a super-polished snap from her personal files, but she is continuing to be body goals.


Please excuse us while we search for a personal trainer.

photos