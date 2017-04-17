Young Dro Teams Up With London Jae For “Basqquiat” [Audio]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

The album art for Young Dro‘s new single “Basqquiat” feat. London Jae is what made me want to check out the record. It starts off slow and picks up some momentum, but I wouldn’t expect this to be his next club banger. He goes in about his seafood fetish and sticks to the script with: high-end fashion, fast cars, and so on. He even borrows some swag from 52 Savage in reference to the record “Pressure.”

What ya’ll think DFW? Will the “Basqquiat” record top “We In Da City”? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: HipHopEarly