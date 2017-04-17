Music
Home > Music

Young Dro Teams Up With London Jae For “Basqquiat” [Audio]

farlinave
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The album art for Young Dro‘s new single “Basqquiat” feat. London Jae is what made me want to check out the record. It starts off slow and picks up some momentum, but I wouldn’t expect this to be his next club banger. He goes in about his seafood fetish and sticks to the script with: high-end fashion, fast cars, and so on. He even borrows some swag from 52 Savage in reference to the record “Pressure.”

What ya’ll think DFW? Will the “Basqquiat” record top “We In Da City”? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: HipHopEarly

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Young Dro Teams Up With London Jae For “Basqquiat” [Audio]

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

 

 

london jae , Young Dro

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 13 hours ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 19 hours ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 3 days ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 3 days ago
04.15.17
photos