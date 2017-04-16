News & Gossip
Essence Honors 100 ‘Woke’ Women In Their May Issue

"Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes, MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid, political commentator Angela Rye, and Circle of Mothers founder Sybrina Fulton all made the list.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

In their newest issue, Essence Magazine is celebrating the sistas of the resistance—and it’s seriously amazing!

Rocking “Stay Woke” tee-shirts, this is one powerful array of women: writer/producer Shonda Rhimes, MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid, Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez. In addition, our favorite political commentator Angela Rye, Circle of Mothers founder Sybrina Fulton, #OscarsSoWhite April Reign and #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Opal Tometi also made the list!

This is the first time the publication has had this many women on one cover.

According to the website, each woman talks about her role in the fight for Black liberation, highlighting why participation in the movement is more urgent than ever.

“Women can empower ourselves by embracing the intersections of our advocacy and educating ourselves on the issues impacting others,” says Janaye Ingram, one of the organizers of the Women’s March.

So dope! #StayWoke y’all!

Catch the issue on newsstands on April 17.

25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now

25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now

With the successful completion of <strong>New York Fashion Week</strong>, there would be no better way to follow up than with a list of fresh designers who were part of NYFW or are well on their way! Check out this list of 25 creatives that are bringing their authentic style and diversity to a runway near you!

#StayWoke , Angela Rye , Essence Magazine , Joy Reid , Shonda Rhimes , Sybrina Fulton

photos