Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A Hacker Sent Out The Shady Tweet About Kendu Isaacs

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Mary J. Blige is setting the record straight about an angry comment aimed at her estranged ex-husband Kendu Isaacs that was sent out from her Twitter account.

“F–k Kendu Isaacs,” read the tweet that has since been deleted. “I f-ckin hate him and his whole family. I unfollowed him on IG & all of my fans need 2.”

 

To clear the air, the real Mary J. followed up to confirm she’d been hacked and that her priority to making her marriage to Isaacs a done deal ASAP.

 

The quickly-deleted tweet comes in the middle of the couple’s ongoing legal battle over their pending divorce, following 13 years of marriage. The singer says her soon to be ex is requesting over $100,000 per month in spousal support to cover expenses like clothing, a personal trainer and chef and child support for his children from a previous marriage.

Mary’s upcoming Strength of a Woman album will delve into her current journey with heartbreak and a newfound freedom, and will also include features from Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled, and Quavo, The album is due April 28th.

SOURCE: Rap-Up | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

celebrity tweets , Kendu Isaacs , Mary J. Blige

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A Hacker Sent Out The Shady Tweet About Kendu Isaacs

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 1 hour ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 2 hours ago
04.16.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 2 days ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 2 days ago
04.14.17
photos