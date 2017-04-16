[Video] Comedian Aries Spears Catches Hands At Radio Show

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

[Video] Comedian Aries Spears Catches Hands At Radio Show

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Comedian Aries Spears took a couple of shots to the head at a radio show recently. The fight happened at fellow comedian Corey Holcomb‘s 5150 Internet radio show. Spears, who was reportedly drunk, got into a heated exchange with co-shot Zo Williams. After Williams warned Spears and the funnyman didn’t listen, punches were thrown. Well, lets fix that: Williams threw all the punches.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Spears explained his side on Twitter:

Also Check Out: 
Comedian Aries Spears’ Ex-Wife Has An Awesome Divorce Attorney
Aries Spears Gives Custody Of Son To Estranged Wife

All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

7 photos Launch gallery

All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

Continue reading All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

All Def Digital Comedy Show Brings Out Jhene Aiko, Glen Lewis, & More

aries spears , Corey Holcomb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 23 hours ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 2 days ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 2 days ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
photos