[Video] Comedian Aries Spears Catches Hands At Radio Show

Comedian Aries Spears took a couple of shots to the head at a radio show recently. The fight happened at fellow comedian Corey Holcomb‘s 5150 Internet radio show. Spears, who was reportedly drunk, got into a heated exchange with co-shot Zo Williams. After Williams warned Spears and the funnyman didn’t listen, punches were thrown. Well, lets fix that: Williams threw all the punches.
Spears explained his side on Twitter:
