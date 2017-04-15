So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Shaquille O’Neal To Pay For Funeral Of Teen Who Accidentally Killed Himself on Instagram Live

The basketball legend said that he wanted to help Malachi Hemphill’s family deal with their horrific and tragic loss.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Shaquille O'Neal

Source: Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Shaquille O’Neal is out there doing God’s work. He recently announced that he plans to pay for the funeral services of a Georgia teen who killed himself on accident on Instagram live.

According to NBC 11, on Thursday the basketball icon surprised Malachi Hemphill’s family by coming to their home. The boy’s godmother, Shantirea Bankston said they were all touched and shocked by O’Neal’s generosity.

“We just broke down and started crying because Malachi didn’t have any insurance,” Bankston said.

“We weren’t prepared to bury him this young. We didn’t have insurance for him. So to have that from Shaquille O’Neal it was a blessing and very touching, and we appreciate everything he do for the community.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In a statement, O’Neal stressed that he wanted to help this grieving family deal with their horrific and tragic loss.

“No mother should have to go through this. I can only imagine the pain that she and all of Malachi’s family must be feeling,” he said.

As we previously reported, while filming himself on social media, the 13-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself when he was playing with a gun. It’s been reported that the gun went off when the teen was putting the safety on.

Malachi Hemphill’s mother swears that she doesn’t know how or where her son got possession of the firearm.

SOURCE: NBC 11 

RELATED NEWS:

13-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Himself During An Instagram Live Stream

First Black Female U.S. Muslim Judge Found Dead In Hudson River

Charlie Murphy Dead At 57

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

11 photos Launch gallery

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

Continue reading Shaquille O’Neal To Pay For Funeral Of Teen Who Accidentally Killed Himself on Instagram Live

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

shaquille O'neal

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 13 hours ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 19 hours ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Janet Jackson Shares A First Look At Her…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 3 days ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 3 days ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 3 days ago
04.15.17
photos