News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

Janet has just introduced the special man in her life!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Janet Jackson took a post-nap pic with her baby, and she’s sharing it with everyone!

The “Control” singer, who is currently going through a split with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, took a moment to enjoy their son.

After some quality bonding time, Janet wanted to introduced her 3-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana, to the world.

She posted a picture on Instagram, captioning the show, “My baby and me after nap time.”

It’s the first time we’ve gotten a clear look at him since Janet delivered him in January. Check out the cutie pie below!


RELATED STORIES:

Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks Before Announcing Separation

Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

eissa al mana , janet jackson , Wissam Al Mana

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here He Is: Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 18 hours ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 20 hours ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 21 hours ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 22 hours ago
04.15.17
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave…
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 24 hours ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 1 day ago
04.14.17
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
photos