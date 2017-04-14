How LeBron James Continues To Give Back To Kids In His Hometown [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

LeBron James is known to be constantly helping kids find their passions and reach their potential. In fact, since 2011 the three-time NBA champion has helped 1,100 kids. Now, he’s about to take on his biggest job yet when it comes to education; he is opening a public school for at risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The plan for 2018 alone is pretty great, but he’s even aiming even bigger for 2022. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

