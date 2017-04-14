Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How LeBron James Continues To Give Back To Kids In His Hometown [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


LeBron James is known to be constantly helping kids find their passions and reach their potential. In fact, since 2011 the three-time NBA champion has helped 1,100 kids. Now, he’s about to take on his biggest job yet when it comes to education; he is opening a public school for at risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The plan for 2018 alone is pretty great, but he’s even aiming even bigger for 2022. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Does LeBron James Owe His Half-Brother Financial Assistance? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was LeBron James Wrong For DMing An Instagram Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: LeBron James Hairline Restoration Center In The Works? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

13 Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

Continue reading How LeBron James Continues To Give Back To Kids In His Hometown [EXCLUSIVE]

13 Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)

hometown , Lebron James , Ohio , passion , potential , School

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wop Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Ludacris Visits The The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 11 hours ago
04.14.17
Kenya Moore Talks Real Housewives of Atlanta on…
 14 hours ago
04.15.17
The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Almost Broke The Internet And…
 17 hours ago
04.15.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 18 hours ago
04.14.17
LOL: Sisqo Remakes The ‘Thong Song’ In Support…
 20 hours ago
04.15.17
Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To…
 21 hours ago
04.15.17
Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?
 22 hours ago
04.15.17
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave…
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 22 hours ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 24 hours ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 1 day ago
04.14.17
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
photos