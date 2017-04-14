How LeBron James Continues To Give Back To Kids In His Hometown [EXCLUSIVE]

LeBron James is known to be constantly helping kids find their passions and reach their potential. In fact, since 2011 the three-time NBA champion has helped 1,100 kids. Now, he’s about to take on his biggest job yet when it comes to education; he is opening a public school for at risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The plan for 2018 alone is pretty great, but he’s even aiming even bigger for 2022. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Does LeBron James Owe His Half-Brother Financial Assistance? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was LeBron James Wrong For DMing An Instagram Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: LeBron James Hairline Restoration Center In The Works? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
13 Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)
13 photos Launch gallery
1. Young love for Savannah and LeBron at prom in high school.
Source:Instagram
1 of 13
2. A couple that travels together…
Source:IG
2 of 13
3. Vacay in Greece.
Source:IG
3 of 13
4. LeBron posted this adorable pic of his pregnant wife.
Source:IG
4 of 13
5. Happy Anniversary!
Source:IG
5 of 13
6. LeBron supports his wife with all of her endeavors.
Source:IG
6 of 13
7. Bonnie and Clyde in Madrid.
Source:IG
7 of 13
8. Kiss Cam!
Source:IG
8 of 13
9. Savannah shared this throwback pic of LeBron and their first born.
Source:IG
9 of 13
10. The stylish pair head to Dwyane Wade’s wedding.
Source:IG
10 of 13
11. Love on top! Savannah reposted this love message from her boo.
Source:IG
11 of 13
12. On the run.
Source:Twitter
12 of 13
13. She said yes!
Source:IG
13 of 13