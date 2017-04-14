Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Faizon Love Explains Why He Beat Up Airport Valet Attendant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Faizon Love and Deray Davis came through to the morning show studio! Faizon talks about his “survival moves” that went viral in surveillance video of an altercation between him and an airport valet. He explains what caused the altercation to go down in the first place, and he and Deray explain why heated moments like these happen sometimes, and why anger management doesn’t quite work all the time.

Plus, he talks about flirting with Joseline Hernandez on “Hip-Hop Squares.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

airport , DeRay Davis , faizon love , Valet

photos