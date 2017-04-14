Faizon Love Explains Why He Beat Up Airport Valet Attendant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Faizon Love and Deray Davis came through to the morning show studio! Faizon talks about his “survival moves” that went viral in surveillance video of an altercation between him and an airport valet. He explains what caused the altercation to go down in the first place, and he and Deray explain why heated moments like these happen sometimes, and why anger management doesn’t quite work all the time.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, he talks about flirting with Joseline Hernandez on “Hip-Hop Squares.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Faizon Love Has No Remorse For Beating A Man At The Airport [VIDEO]

RELATED: Faizon Love Caught In Violent Airport Attack [VIDEO]

RELATED: Deray Davis On Which “Hip-Hop Squares” Celebrity Guest Played High [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]