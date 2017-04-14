Are Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Ready To Go Public With Their Relationship?

Katie Holmesand Jamie Foxx have been a rumoured couple for several years now — but according to reports, the actors are finally ready to go public with their love.
A source revealed to Us Weekly that although the couple has been exclusive for years, Katie “used to be super worried about public attention.” The insider added that the actress was so concerned about the world’s opinions that she and Jamie have dodged paparazzi with elaborately planned meetings — like their quick getaway to Miami for New Year’s Eve and a private Mexico getaway for Holmes’ birthday in December.
Another source revealed, “To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators. They had it down to a science.” However, Katie is reportedly “tired of playing the hiding game.” The first step in Jamie and Katie’s PDA journey was earlier this month when the alleged couple dined out in the open at a restaurant in NYC. A friend of the couple says “They’re going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe.”
1. Jamie Foxx with Harry Belafonte and Russell Simmons hosts a fundraising event at Foxx's home for The Trayvon Martin Foundation. Supporters including Larenz Tate, Tank, Tyreese, Marques Houston and Trayvon's parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. (center)
Source:Instagram/Tank (@therealtank)
1 of 10
2. Fashion designer Marlena Campbell, Jamie Foxx and Marques Houston show support to The Jamie Foxx Fundraiser at Foxx's home in L.A.
Source:Instagram/ Marlena Campbell
2 of 10
3. Harry Belefonte speaks at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser In L.A.
Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush)
3 of 10
4. Trayvon's parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, speak at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser.
Source:Twitter/ Russell Simmons (@UncleRush)
4 of 10
5. Grammy award winning singer Siedah Garrett performs at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser in L.A.
Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush)
5 of 10
6. Actors Tim Robbins and Jamie Foxx speak at the Trayvon Martin Fundraiser over the weekend.
Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush)
6 of 10
7. Tyreese performs at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser over the weekend in L.A.
Source:Twitter/Russell Simmons (@UncleRush)
7 of 10
8. Actress and author Garcelle Beauvais with Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser in L.A.
Source:Instagram/ Garcelle Beauvais (@Garcelle)
8 of 10
9. Supporters of The Trayvon Martin Foundation raise awareness of violence at the home of Jamie Foxx over the weekend in L.A.
Source:Instagram/Jamie Foxx
9 of 10
10. Tyrese, Larenz Tate, and Jamie Foxx are pictured with a guest at The Trayvon Martin Fundraiser over the weekend in L.A.
10 of 10
Continue reading Jamie Foxx Throws Fundraising Event For The Family Of Trayvon Martin (PHOTOS)
Jamie Foxx Throws Fundraising Event For The Family Of Trayvon Martin (PHOTOS)