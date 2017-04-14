Entertainment News
Tara Wallace, Tami Roman, JuJu And Deb Gave NYC An Unforgettable Night At The Xilla Movie Party

97.9 The Beat Staff
The cast of Love and Hip Hop took over the Xilla Movie Party during an advanced VIP screening for Unforgettable which hits theaters on April 21st, starring Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl. JuJu and Tara Wallace from Love and Hip Hop: New York, Deb Antney from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, and Jhonni Blaze were all in attendance for screening that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Hot 97’s DJ Megan Ryte and Walt from VH1’s Black Ink Crew was also in the building and sat through a dope Unforgettable relationship oanel where Tara, JuJu and Deb answered questions (based on themes from the movie) from Xilla Valentine.

After the discussion, the crowd boarded a luxury coach bus, provided by High-Quality Tours, to head over the Cantina Rooftop for a rooftop event — the Hennessy VS was flowing. Tami Roman was also in the building dancing and laughing it up with Tara and JuJu as DJ First Choice spun the hottest tunes.

Overallm it was a great night where everyone enjoyed the movie-going experience.

photos