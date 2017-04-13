David Dao’s Family Is Ready To Battle United Airlines

It seems like Dr. David Dao, the paying customer who got dragged off a United Airlines flight after refusing to give up his seat, is preparing for a battle. According to TMZ, Dao and his attorneys gave a news conference where they detailed Dao’s injuries and their next steps in regards to actions against United Airlines and/or the City of Chicago.
Attorney Tom Demetrio expressed, “We’re not ready to sue. We’re doing our due diligence.” However, Demetrio assured that Dao is sticking up for the rights of all airline passengers. Demetrio insisted that the law clearly states that if a passenger is to be removed, “under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force and violence.” Demetrio hinted at an impending lawsuit, telling reporters “it will be filed in Cook County.”
As for Dr. Dao’s injuries, Demetrio explained that he suffered a “significant concussion, a broken nose, and sinus injuries.” Along with all of this, Dao lost two front teeth and he will proceed with “reconstructive surgery.” The hospital released Dao late Wednesday night and now he resides in a “secure location.”
Documents have already been filed by Dao’s lawyers demanding United preserve all evidence and personnel records involving the altercation. When talking about United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz’s most recent apology, Demetrio insisted it seemed “staged” and it felt like damage control for Munoz’s initial statements where he seemed to back his employees.
One of Dao’s children, Crystal, asserted that his whole family was “horrified and shocked and sickened” by the video of Dao getting dragged off the plane. We’ll keep you updated as Dao and his team continue to disclose their next moves.
