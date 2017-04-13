News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

David Dao’s Family Is Ready To Battle United Airlines

They are just getting started.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Close-up of computer keyboard and mouse with textbook and gavel beside it

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

It seems like Dr. David Dao, the paying customer who got dragged off a United Airlines flight after refusing to give up his seat, is preparing for a battle. According to TMZ, Dao and his attorneys gave a news conference where they detailed Dao’s injuries and their next steps in regards to actions against United Airlines and/or the City of Chicago.

Attorney Tom Demetrio expressed, “We’re not ready to sue. We’re doing our due diligence.” However, Demetrio assured that Dao is sticking up for the rights of all airline passengers. Demetrio insisted that the law clearly states that if a passenger is to be removed, “under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force and violence.” Demetrio hinted at an impending lawsuit, telling reporters “it will be filed in Cook County.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As for Dr. Dao’s injuries, Demetrio explained that he suffered a “significant concussion, a broken nose, and sinus injuries.” Along with all of this, Dao lost two front teeth and he will proceed with “reconstructive surgery.” The hospital released Dao late Wednesday night and now he resides in a “secure location.”

Documents have already been filed by Dao’s lawyers demanding United preserve all evidence and personnel records involving the altercation. When talking about United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz’s most recent apology, Demetrio insisted it seemed “staged” and it felt like damage control for Munoz’s initial statements where he seemed to back his employees.

One of Dao’s children, Crystal, asserted that his whole family was “horrified and shocked and sickened” by the video of Dao getting dragged off the plane. We’ll keep you updated as Dao and his team continue to disclose their next moves.

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

19 photos Launch gallery

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

Continue reading David Dao’s Family Is Ready To Battle United Airlines

Susan G. Komen Dallas Race for the Cure

Dr. David Dao , United Airlines

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Good Friday: Kendrick Lamar Album “DAMN” Arrives
 4 hours ago
04.14.17
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” Certified Double Platinum
 6 hours ago
04.14.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 14 hours ago
04.14.17
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining…
 21 hours ago
04.13.17
Vin Diesel Breaks Down Going Rogue In ‘The…
 22 hours ago
04.13.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 22 hours ago
04.13.17
Wendy Williams Insinuates Tyrese Is Gay Because Of…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Big Bank DTE Drops New Video For “25…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Tory Lanez Faces Charges When Caught With A…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga’s Company Reportedly Still Owes Injured Fan $235K…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller Has Finished His Sophomore Album “True…
 1 day ago
04.13.17
Damon Wayans’ Fondest Memory Of Charlie Murphy Is…
 2 days ago
04.13.17
Damage Control: Memphitz Apologizes For Blasting Toya Wright…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Shots Fired: Tiny’s Best Friend Blasts T.I.
 2 days ago
04.12.17
TK Kravitz Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Boosie Live in Dallas
Lil Boosie Jacked For $1M Jewelry By Mississippi Cops
 2 days ago
04.13.17
photos