Photos
Home > Photos

Basketball Player Anthony Davis Was Denied Service Because Of His Hoodie

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis, and a few of this teammates, were turned away from Katana, a West Hollywood, California hotspot…over a hoodie.

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


The MVP All-Star player was interested in dinner at the eatery on Tuesday night; however, the doorman was not feeling his outfit. A witness at the scene told Page Six, “Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, ‘Me and my my teammates just want to get something to eat.’ The doorman would not let Anthony in because his hoodie was not up to dress code standards at the establishment.” Anthony could not take off his hoodie because his shirt was sleeveless underneath.

According to the witness, after offering to rent out the private room in the back and still being denied, the basketball player returned to his SUV and left.

The New Orleans Pelicans were in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Tuesday evening. Anthony Davis did not play in the game due to a sore knee.

Beauties, what do you think? Was the doorman being too strict? Let us know in the comments.

SOURCE: Page Six

DON’T MISS:

Death of Northwestern Basketball Player Jordan Hankins Ruled A Suicide

New Jersey High School Investigating Girls Basketball Team That Found Hanging Black Dummy

Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News Of Premature Baby Girl

 

Anthony Davis , basketball player , Celebrities

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Basketball Player Anthony Davis Was Denied Service Because Of His Hoodie

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Ludacris to Host a Reboot of ‘Fear Factor’…
 2 hours ago
04.12.17
Lil Wayne
Did Lil Wayne Just Announce He is Officially…
 10 hours ago
04.12.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 18 hours ago
04.11.17
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Reveals Tracklist and Cover Art For…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Here’s What Happened To Young Thug’s Assault Case
 1 day ago
04.11.17
T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Watch: 50 Cent Punches A Female Fan During…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
04.11.17
YFN Lucci Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 2 days ago
04.10.17
This Is Why Mariah Carey And Her Dancer…
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Boss Move: Jay Z Pulled His Music From Spotify
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Chief Keef Gets Hit With A Felony DUI…
 2 days ago
04.10.17
The Woman That French Montana Insulted Finally Speaks…
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Rickey Smiley For Real
Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY…
 2 days ago
04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 3 days ago
04.10.17
photos