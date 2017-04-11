Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Maxwell‘s new music video for his sultry new song, “Gods,” is solitary and futuristic. In the song, he tells a story of the confusion and miscommunication of heartbreak. The video features plenty of night sky and moments of Maxwell racing through a glowing cityscape. Check out the music video above!

RELATED: Maxwell Explains Why He Won’t Grow His Hair Out Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Maxwell’s “Lake By The Ocean” Video Is A Sexy Nod To His Caribbean Roots [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Maxwell “1990X” [NEW MUSIC]

god's , Maxwell , new music

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
bmm2016_navbar_logo_kbfb

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

bmm2016_navbar_logo_kbfb Continue reading Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

bmm2016_navbar_logo_kbfb
comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
Black Music Month 04.11.17
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You”…
Black Music Month 04.11.17
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
Black Music Month 03.31.17
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
Black Music Month 03.29.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
Black Music Month 03.09.17
The Notorious B.I.G. Throwback Interview About “Ready To…
Black Music Month 03.09.17
Flight Attendant Sings To Couple After They Get…
Black Music Month 02.15.17
Flight Attendant Sings To Couple After They Get…
Black Music Month 02.15.17
Major Talks About Two Musical Legends Co-Signing His…
Black Music Month 02.12.17
Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 &…
Black Music Month 02.12.17
Leela James “Don’t Want You Back” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
Black Music Month 12.17.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
Black Music Month 11.15.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
Black Music Month 11.14.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
Black Music Month 11.14.16
John Legend – Love Me Now [MUSIC VIDEO]
Black Music Month 10.07.16
John Legend “Love Me Now” [LYRIC VIDEO]
Black Music Month 10.07.16
photos