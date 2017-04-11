Watch: 50 Cent Punches A Female Fan During His Show

These days, fans get too excited and inappropriately touch the artists, and the artists have no problem getting physical right back. 50 Cent is the latest star to lash out at an audience member for aggressively grabbing him while he was performing.

Fif hit the stage with The Lox at Baltimore Soundstage on Saturday and when he reached into the crowd to shake hands, a woman grabbed his arm and pulled him off the stage. The rapper threw a punch and landed it right on the woman’s chest. See below:

Fortunately, there was no bad blood after the exchange and the woman came up on the stage to twerk at 50’s request. If we learned anything from Kevin Gates, it’s to choose your battles wisely.

