Boss Move: Jay Z Pulled His Music From Spotify

made a huge business move. The rapper-entrepreneur seems to be cutting ties with Spotify in a major way by removing his solo music from the streaming service. Only some of his collaborative works, such as songs done with, can be found on Spotify now.

Spotify assured “some of his catalog has been removed at the request of the artist,” according to Billboard.

Jay Z is no stranger to pulling music. After Tidal’s launch, the strategic businessman removed his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, from all streaming services except for Tidal. He followed up by removing his Blueprint series as well last year.

In earlier reports this week, some thought that Jay Z also removed most of his music from Apple. However, The Black Album, Vol. 2…, Hard Knock Life, Vol. 3: Life and Times of S. Carter, Kingdom Come and his last solo LP, Magna Carta… Holy Grail, are still holding it down on Apple.

The rapper’s current moves could be another instance of him trying to direct more listeners to Tidal, or it could be purely business. According to Billboard, Spotify’s ad-based freemium tier pays less in royalties to artists than subscriptions tiers. With Tidal priding itself as a more artist-friendly platform, it seems Jigga is making it clear that Tidal is worth more of his attention.

