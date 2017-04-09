LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When Asked Who Her Favorite Rapper Is

Erykah Badu was on a roll last night.
The singer popped up on social media last night to converse with her fans via the #AskMeanBadu hashtag.
The singer’s twitter Q&A covered a range of topics from relationships to spirituality. The question of her top 5 all-time favorite rappers, however, wasn’t so easy to answer considering her all of her baby daddies happen to be among hip-hop’s most lyrically gifted rappers. So of course, she curved that question in the way only Badu can.
Add this to the millions of reasons we love Erykah Badu.
IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
