Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When Asked Who Her Favorite Rapper Is

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Erykah Badu was on a roll last night.

The singer popped up on social media last night to converse with her fans via the #AskMeanBadu hashtag.

The singer’s twitter Q&A covered a range of topics from relationships to spirituality. The question of her top 5 all-time favorite rappers, however, wasn’t so easy to answer considering her all of her baby daddies happen to be among hip-hop’s most lyrically gifted rappers. So of course, she curved that question in the way only Badu can.

Add this to the millions of reasons we love Erykah Badu.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Andre 3000 , erykah badu , Twitter

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When Asked Who Her Favorite Rapper Is

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Oh No! Janet Jackson Has Split From Husband…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015
J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Mel B’s Makeup Artist Says He’s Certain She…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Targeted In Federal…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
photos