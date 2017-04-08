T.I., Alicia Keys And Others Perform For Tupac’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

T.I., Alicia Keys And Others Perform For Tupac’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

The Black elite of music brought down the house for the "I Ain't Mad at Cha" rapper.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty


Black music’s elite was out and about during the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that kicked off Friday (April 7) night showing homage to late rapper Tupac.

According to Billboard, Alicia Keys sang a medley of snippets of ‘Pac songs including “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” “Ambitionz As a Ridah” and “Changes.”

Snoop Dogg and YG performed “Gangsta Party,” Treach from Naughty by Nature did “Hail Mary,” and T.I. dressed up looking like Pac’s twin sang “Keep Ya Head Up.”

Snoop, who was friends with Pac, opened up the tribute saying reflecting on the 25 years since he was murdered, said, “When I sat down to gather my thoughts about my labelmate, my homie, my brother, there’s one thought I kept coming back to: that Tupac was an actual human being.”

He added: “While everyone now thinks of him as some thugged-out superhero,” Tupac was many things: “strong and vulnerable, hardheaded and intellectual, revolutionary and—oh yeah, don’t get it f—cked up—gangsta.”

Tupac was joined with a killer new class of artists including Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Chic’s Nile Rodgers, who was given the Award For Musical Excellence.

According to Rolling Stone, Pac is the sixth hip-hop artist to be inducted into the coveted Hall of Fame: Grandmaster Flash and Furious Five were inducted in 2007, Run DMC in 2009, the Beastie Boys in 2012, Public Enemy in 2013 and N.W.A. in 2016.

The entire Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will air on HBO on April 29.

SOURCE: Billboard; Rolling Stone

