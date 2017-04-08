Style & Fashion
T.I. Shuts Down Haters Who Roasted His Tupac Inspired Outfit

97.9 The Beat Staff
Apparently, the internet decided to play a shady little game of “Who Wore It Better” between T.I. and Tupac following Tip’s performance at Pac’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction.

The self-proclaimed “King Of The South” performed “Keep Ya Head Up” and wore an exact replica of Pac’s outfit from the famous Death Row Records New York Times cover. A few folks on social media didn’t think Tip quite pulled off the look. One Twitter user even compared his vest to a woman’s bustier. SHA-DY!

Since T.I. is known to keep his ear to the streets and them tweets, it didn’t take long for the “Whatever You Like” rapper to get wind of the comments. In response, he posted a side by side image of himself and Tupac in the matching outfits and shamed the younger generation for not missing the point of his wardrobe. “Ya’ll young, forever commentating, over-opinionated young muuuf-ckaz got sh-t to say ALWAYZ,” he writes in the caption.

He then draws a comparison to Rich Homie Quan‘s botched Biggie tribute where he forgot the words to “Get Money,” to further the point that millenials have no respect for those who paved the way. “Biggie sh-t went left because a muuuf-cka from YA’LL generation forgot the words,” he says of the incident.

 

From the desk of #TI

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Whew, looks like these comments really got under Tip’s skin. Despite the conflicting opinion on T.I.’s outfit, at least we can all collectively agree that he did Pac justice with his performance. Check out the clip below:

#TI performs "Keep Your Head Up" #Tupac

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

