T.I. Shuts Down Haters Who Roasted His Tupac Inspired Outfit

Apparently, the internet decided to play a shady little game of “Who Wore It Better” between T.I. and Tupac following Tip’s performance at Pac’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction.

The self-proclaimed “King Of The South” performed “Keep Ya Head Up” and wore an exact replica of Pac’s outfit from the famous Death Row Records New York Times cover. A few folks on social media didn’t think Tip quite pulled off the look. One Twitter user even compared his vest to a woman’s bustier. SHA-DY!

Tupac would wear a leather vest, baggy jeans and church shoes. Only he could pull off this particular vest. Someone should've told T.I. pic.twitter.com/CsEwDOJMzf — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) April 8, 2017

"Greetings. I'm TI. Lemme elucidate y'all bout the spectacular style merits + numerous health benefits of a manly waist inhibitor device" pic.twitter.com/TYd7Ob4oJC — mango santamaria (@dapisdope) April 8, 2017

T.I was looking way more Shayne Oliver than Tupac last night. — 🔪MITCH MURDER🔪 (@ItsMitchTRICK) April 8, 2017

No one told Tupac or T.I. that "vest" was 75% a bustier — LOST & TURNED OUT (@FeFeGirlWonder) April 8, 2017

Since T.I. is known to keep his ear to the streets and them tweets, it didn’t take long for the “Whatever You Like” rapper to get wind of the comments. In response, he posted a side by side image of himself and Tupac in the matching outfits and shamed the younger generation for not missing the point of his wardrobe. “Ya’ll young, forever commentating, over-opinionated young muuuf-ckaz got sh-t to say ALWAYZ,” he writes in the caption.

He then draws a comparison to Rich Homie Quan‘s botched Biggie tribute where he forgot the words to “Get Money,” to further the point that millenials have no respect for those who paved the way. “Biggie sh-t went left because a muuuf-cka from YA’LL generation forgot the words,” he says of the incident.

Whew, looks like these comments really got under Tip’s skin. Despite the conflicting opinion on T.I.’s outfit, at least we can all collectively agree that he did Pac justice with his performance. Check out the clip below:

