‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence

Find out the details.

Things aren’t looking to good for actor Morocco Omari.

The Empire star who plays Lucious’ half-brother, has been arrested for allegedly brutalizing a woman. According to TMZ, law enforcement revealed that on Wednesday, a 24-year-old woman called 911 in Chicago, claiming she and Omari were arguing when he pushed her to the ground several times. She said she suffered scratches to her neck and chest. Cops reportedly arrived on scene at around 2:30 PM and observed the woman’s injuries just before arresting the actor, who ironically plays an FBI agent on the show.

Omari was booked for misdemeanor domestic battery and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. This isn’t the first time a star from the popular FOX series has been hit with those allegations. Terrence Howard had to defend himself against domestic abuse claims from his two ex-wives.

Morocco Omari has yet to speak out about the charges.

