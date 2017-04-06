News & Gossip
Nia Long Loves Taraji P. Henson [VIDEO]

Nia denies rumors of her feud with Taraji, but they still may not be planning any girls' nights together.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nia Long insists there’s no bad blood between her and Taraji P. Henson.

Despite reports of a showdown between the two actresses on the set of Empire, Nia told TMZ.com today.

when cameras spotted her crossing the street (and nearly getting run over), paparazzi asked about the rumored complaint supposedly leveled against by the show’s hair and makeup team. She denied it, stating, “There’s no lawsuit. There’s neven been a lawsuit.”

Furthermore, she refuted any gossip that she’s at odds with Empire grande dame Taraji.

“I love Taraji; she’s an amazing actress. There’s no beef with us at all,” Nia said while gliding down the sidewalk. “She deserves all the accolades she’s getting.”

While the pair may not be at each other’s throats, Nia doesn’t seem to expect that she’ll be brunching with Taraji anytime soon.

There you have it! Straight from Nia’s own mouth.

