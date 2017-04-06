Don Lemon Gets Bill O’Reilly All The Way Together On Twitter

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Don Lemon Gets Bill O’Reilly All The Way Together On Twitter

If you lie on the CNN anchor, he has no problem putting your sexual harassment lawsuits on blast.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

amfAR Inspiration Gala New York 2014 - Arrivals

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty


Since Trump was elected, it’s seems like Don Lemon is not tolerating any fools—and Tuesday wasn’t any different. He took to Twitter to fire back at Bill O’Reilly who accused the CNN anchor of refusing to cover the false allegations that former Obama official Susan Rice improperly “unmasked” Trump aides.

Lemon tweeted: “False, I did not refuse to cover the story. But I did cover your sexual harassment allegations. Did you?”



According to The Huffington Post, the situation started on Monday night when on his CNN evening show, Lemon addressed the unsubstantiated claims that Rice spied and leaked names of #45’s administration.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president’s original claim.” he told the audience.

But he wasn’t done:  “And on this program tonight we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”

Of course, O’Reilly interpreted Lemon’s disclaimer as a refusal to give airtime to the matter:

O’Reilly learned that lying on Lemon is not in his best interest—he will put your past on blast and not even blink twice about it. On Sunday The New Times reported that O’Reilly and his employer agreed to pay $13 million in settlements to five women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse.

Funny how O’Reilly never mentioned that during his show this week.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post

RELATED NEWS:

Susan Rice Refuses To Be Dragged Into Fake Scandal Drummed Up By Conservative Press

Angela Rye And Don Lemon Read Black Republican Paris Dennard For Filth On CNN

Don Lemon Ain’t Got Time For Those ‘Fake News’ Claims

bill o'reilly , CNN , don lemon , Twitter Beef

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Don Lemon Gets Bill O’Reilly All The Way Together On Twitter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 2 days ago
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 2 days ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 2 days ago
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 2 days ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 2 days ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 2 days ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 2 days ago
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 2 days ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 2 days ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 2 days ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 3 days ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 3 days ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 3 days ago
photos