Tea Talk: Tamar Reveals Miscarriage Details, ‘LHHATL’ Drama & More

On today’s episode of ‘Tea Talk,’ host Rae Holliday (@RaeHolliday) and Shamika Sanders (@Shamika_Sanders) highlight the top TV moments of the week. From Tamar Braxton’s heartbreaking confession to the drama down in the ATL, here are the TV moments we can’t stop talking about.
RELATED STORIES:
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’ Recap, ‘Greenleaf’ Exclusive Clip & More
Candid: Self Defense: Learn How To Protect Yourself Against An Attack
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours