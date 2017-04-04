Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach



Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Once a Hoya, always a Hoya.

NewsOne Staff
Georgetown, the Washington, D.C. school that once dominated college basketball with alumni like Allen Iverson, has hired one of its own to lead the team.

Former New York Knick and NBA all-star player Patrick Ewing has been named the new head coach at Georgetown, replacing John Thompson III, the son of legendary Black coach, John Thompson, who coached Ewing from 1982-1985.

John Thompson III was fired on March 23, reports ESPN.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” Ewing, 54, said in a statement. “Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.

During the time Ewing played with Georgetown, the team went to the NCAA championship three times, and won one national title. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, playing 15 of his 17 years in the pros with the New York Knicks. Ewing is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The center was previously the associate head coach of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

SOURCE: ESPN.com

