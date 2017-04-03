Juelz Santana On The Police Raid That Made Him Take Time Away From Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Juelz Santana came through to the morning show studio! Juelz explains why he’s been so MIA from music for so long, but wouldn’t call it a hiatus. He talks about his studio getting raided and shut down by police, and even his music wiped. He explains how this affected him, making him step back and slow down a little bit, especially since his kids were really young.

Juelz also talks about the experience he had recording some new music with Redman and Method Man, two artists that he admired growing up. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

