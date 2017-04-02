Gary’s Tea: Drug-Free Lamar Odom Speaks Out On Regrets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lamar Odom is sober and fully recovered from being found collapsed in a Nevada brothel in 2015. He gave his first full interview since, and revealed that now that he is drug-free, he is full of regret.
He talked about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and his drug-addiction. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
