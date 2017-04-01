Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

Oh what gets said on the 'Gram!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Whether they are getting divorced or not, TI is clear: If he and Tiny get a divorce, he believes that he should pay her alimony.

While he was giving his “Tip of the Week,”  he referenced the word “irreverence,” which he defined as a “lack of respect for people or things that are generally taken seriously. Soon after, an Internet troll decided to come for him by posting the following: “al-i-mo-ny- a husband’s or wife’s court-ordered provision for a spouse after separation or divorce.

But showing some class, T.I. agreed and replied, “I ain’t tripping…She deserve that.” 

In addition, the rapper showed that he can be petty too when he liked a fan comment that Tiny’s alleged romance with Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m so confused tho why people acting like Tiny wasn’t swinging on Floyd nuts,” the comment read.

Oh lord!

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand

RELATED NEWS:

Tiny Had This To Say About T.I.’s New Boo Thang

Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit On Ed Sheeran’s Hit Song

Yaaasss! Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Killer Curves On The Beach

celebrity divorces , T.I. Tiny

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 21 hours ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 1 day ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 1 day ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 2 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 2 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 2 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 2 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 2 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 2 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 2 days ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 3 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 3 days ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 3 days ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 4 days ago
photos