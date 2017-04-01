Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

Whether they are getting divorced or not, TI is clear: If he and Tiny get a divorce, he believes that he should pay her alimony.

While he was giving his “Tip of the Week,” he referenced the word “irreverence,” which he defined as a “lack of respect for people or things that are generally taken seriously. Soon after, an Internet troll decided to come for him by posting the following: “al-i-mo-ny- a husband’s or wife’s court-ordered provision for a spouse after separation or divorce.

But showing some class, T.I. agreed and replied, “I ain’t tripping…She deserve that.”

In addition, the rapper showed that he can be petty too when he liked a fan comment that Tiny’s alleged romance with Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m so confused tho why people acting like Tiny wasn’t swinging on Floyd nuts,” the comment read.

Oh lord!

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand

