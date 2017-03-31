Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To Voice For ‘The Lion King’ Remake

A fitting role for The Queen Bey.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty


Let’s keep it a hundred. Who else got The Lion King vibes from Beyoncé‘s recent Grammys performance? Yes? No? Maybe so? Well it seems director Jon Favreau was moved because he’s eying the megastar for the voice of Nala in an upcoming The Lion King remake.

According to Variety, though Beyoncé is Favreau’s top pick, insiders insist Beyoncé has not made a decision yet. However, Favreau is supposedly not giving up. Sources say the studio and him are willing to do anything to accommodate the pregnant pop star’s schedule.

If Beyoncé decides to participate in the live-action reboot, she will be joining a voice cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. The reboot follows a series of Disney live-action adaptions such as Alice in Wonderland (2010), Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), and the now-screening Beauty and the Beast.

Beyoncé previously lent her voice to the Fox animated film Epic back in 2013, so this should be a walk in the park for her. This is Beyoncé we’re talking about. Her decision to grace us with her voice talents could bring competition to the original 1994 The Lion King box office receipts, which totaled $968.5 million worldwide.

Beyonce , the lion king

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To Voice For ‘The Lion King’ Remake

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 10 hours ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 11 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 12 hours ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 12 hours ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 16 hours ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 18 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 1 day ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 2 days ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 2 days ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 3 days ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 3 days ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 3 days ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 3 days ago
photos