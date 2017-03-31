Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex Tape Leaked And Here’s How He’s Handling It

Comedian‘s marital goals seem to be falling apart. It all started when a video surfaced of a fully nude Blackson in a hotel with a woman other than his soon-to-be wife.

Blackson apparently saw the video and commented via Instagram saying, “First of all that’s not a hotel, that’s my house in Delaware I bought back in 2008.” He further elaborated that the footage is a result of an angry ex. “That pic looks about 4 yrs old because I was lighter back then, my ex is still mad about that bladder infection and the b*tch misses the mutombo.” Wow!

It seemed to be all jokes and games for Blackson, but his fiancée, Georgia Reign, was not laughing. According to Blackson, she is now cutting ties. He insisted on Twitter, “She reminded me of how ugly I was before she left, I was cute before I f*cked up tho modaf*cka.”

She reminded me of how ugly I was before she left, I was cute before I fucked up tho modafucka — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) March 30, 2017

Whether Blackson is making light of the situation or not, it’s clear he’s regretful of his actions, regardless of when they were committed. See below:

All jokes aside I fucked up and I want to apologize to my lady @GeorgiaReign. I've embarrassed you and I'm sorry, I don't deserve you. A post shared by Michael Blackson (@michaelblackson) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Reign has yet to give a response to all the drama or reveal if she has any intentions of taking the funny man back.

