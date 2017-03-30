Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform & Obamacare

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Keyaira Kelly and Allison McGevna of #TeamBeautiful sit down with activists Jamira Berley and Ebonee Rice to discuss gun policy and healthcare reform on today’s episode of Chick Chat.

RELATED STORIES:

HELLO LIVE: Why Breastfeeding Moms Need To Dump Their Pump

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 4- ‘Basketball Wives’ Announcement, ‘LHHATL’ Recap, ‘Greenleaf’ Exclusive Clip & More

 

Ebonee Rice , Jamira Berley

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform & Obamacare

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 6 hours ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 23 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 1 day ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 2 days ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 2 days ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 2 days ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 3 days ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 3 days ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 3 days ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 3 days ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 3 days ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 3 days ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 3 days ago
photos